As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is hazy with temps in the 70s. We’ll see a few showers and storms moving in for the afternoon with highs in the middle 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. More of the same for Thursday and Friday with heat indices reaching 106-107. A little relief for the weekend as highs will be below average, a better chance for rain, and heat index values only in the mid to upper 90s.