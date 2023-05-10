4PM Wednesday- It has been a typical May day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s overnight. Thursday morning will be pretty cloudy with some sun here and there throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be similar to how they were today. Thursday will be dry but we are tracking rain and storms for Friday…

As of now, we are keeping rain chances on the lower side Friday, but it’s likely we’ll see some scattered storm activity beginning in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with mid 80s, and heating up as we go into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated showers Sunday. More rain and storms will move in Monday and Tuesday.

Expect above average temperatures next week with mostly upper 80s and slight chances of rain.