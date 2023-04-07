AS OF 5 PM: Showers and storms are firing up this afternoon across the CSRA. The good news is that severe weather is not expected. Unfortunately, the Masters and Easter weekend are looking wet and chilly as a wedge of cool air sets up. Breezy NE winds will bring cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees on Saturday. The dreary weather unfortunately continues on Easter, clearing by the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with locally heavier amounts possible. Conditions improve during the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns during the second half of the week, with temperatures returning to the 80s next weekend.