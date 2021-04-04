Marvelous Masters forecast this week! – What to expect, check here.

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will be in charge of the forecast the next several days! Look for a Mix of Sun and clouds with warm days and mild nights. A few spotty showers around by Thursday and a chance of late day storms by Friday with a cold front that will be coming our way. Not expecting a washout…just late day storms. Next weekend is looking a bit cooler, but nice. Pollen will be off the chain this week with our warm temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 42

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82

Monday night: Clear. Low: 48

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 84

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 86

