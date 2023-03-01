4 PM: The month of March starts off warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies. A warm front and upper-level energy will combine to bring isolated showers this afternoon. Highs will be above average once again in the lower 80s. Showers linger tonight, with temperatures dropping to the lower 60s. We could tie or break our record low maximum of 61 set back in 2012.

Thursday brings a greater chance of showers and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. Showers decrease in coverage Thursday night, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the potential for severe weather as a low pressure system and a trailing cold front impact the area. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.

Temperatures fall back into the 70s for highs this weekend, along with abundant sunshine. The first half of next week looks spectacular, with sunshine and warm temperatures. The second half of the week looks unsettled, with isolated showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s.