As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the low 50s to low 60s. We’ll see clouds increasing today with a few afternoon showers and highs remain warm in the low 80s.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers developing ahead of our next cold front with highs in the low 80s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front will bring the chance for severe storms Friday afternoon into Friday evening.