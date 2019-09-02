Mandatory evacuations ordered for coastal South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Sunday evening that areas of coastal South Carolina will be under a mandatory evacuation beginning at noon Monday.

The evacuations are for the following zones/counties:

Jasper County – Zone A

Beaufort County – All

Colleton County – Zone A, B

Charleston County – All

Berkeley County – Zone B, G

Dorchester County – Zone D

Georgetown County – Zone A

Horry County – Zone A

Lane reversals on US-278 and Interstate 26 will begin at noon on Monday to allow people to evacuate.

I-26 will have all lanes westbound between Charleston and Columbia.

All state government offices and schools in Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry Counties will be closed beginning Tuesday.

Decisions on schools and government offices in the Midlands will be made when and if necessary, according to the governor.