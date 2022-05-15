As of 6PM Sunday- It was a warm day, reaching the upper 80s and even 90s in some parts of the CSRA. Practically all day we have had isolated storms on and off. Storms are possible until around 11PM with partly cloudy skies. Don’t forget to look for the Lunar Eclipse tonight! The clouds will clear in some areas at that point, and showers will be ending. The partial eclipse is at 10:27PM and the full eclipse is at 11:29PM. Our lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be another day of isolated storms. We are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail are possible but not likely. Storms will begin around 4PM and continue through the evening.

The big story this upcoming week is the heat! High temperatures will be between 90-95 degrees for the next several days to come. The majority of the week will be sunny, with humidity remaining on the low side. Expect more storms next weekend.