As of 8AM Saturday: Top o’ the Morning! It’s going to be a nice, cool Saturday to enjoy any outdoor festivities or pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrations! Today starts off on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have partly sunny skies with highs making it into the upper 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening hours and our next weather maker comes into play around the same time Daylight Savings begins- don’t forget to Spring forward your clocks!

Sunday will be a day you definitely want to keep the raincoat handy as showers and storms will occur throughout much of the day. Most of the CSRA is under a marginal risk for severe weather along with parts of Washington, Johnson and Emanuel counties falling in the slight risk category.

Next week we will have a stretch of dry, cooler days with overnight lows at the freezing mark.