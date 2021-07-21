Lower Rain Chance Today, Tracking the Tropics

As of 1PM Wednesday- After seeing a lot of rain and storms over the last couple of days, we are going to be drying out a bit today, at least for the northern half of the CSRA. For the Southern half, a few showers and storms are possible from around 3-7PM. This afternoon there are just some light showers/drizzle across the CSRA with mostly cloudy skies. For the rest of the week, we will be back to just late day summertime thunderstorms and temperatures will be hot- back to the mid 90s. Over the next 5 days in the tropics, there is a 20% chance that a system could develop off the coasts of SC/GA/FL. We will keep you updated.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms on and off, mostly in the southern CSRA. Mostly cloudy. High: 88 Rain Chance: 30%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers ending by sunset. Low: 72 Rain Chance: 20%

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 92 Rain Chance: 40%

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a few more showers and storms. Low: 70 Rain Chance: 30%

Friday: A few late day thunderstorms. Partly cloudy and hot. High: 95 Rain Chance: 30%