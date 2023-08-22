Tuesday Evening Update: Today was very hot, but we had a back door cold front come through which will bring us some relief tomorrow and Thursday. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. It will still feel muggy for now, but the dewpoints are beginning to drop.

Highs for Wednesday will only be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with dewpoints as low as the mid 50s. The heat index won’t be much higher than the actual temperature. It will be another sunny and dry day as well. Thursday will be similar, just a few degrees hotter.

More significant heat returns Friday and Saturday as the dome of high pressure takes back over. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 with the heat index from 105 -110. We’ll also introduce a chance of rain back into the forecast Saturday night and Sunday.

Rain chances continue through all of next week with a real cooldown. Highs will finally fall into the 80s for several days due to clouds and rain from a stalling front.