A surface trough extending from the Florida Panhandle west-

southwestward along the northern Gulf coast is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of

Mexico and adjacent land areas. The surface trough is forecast to

drift northward over land during the next few days and significant

tropical development is not anticipated. Regardless of development,

heavy rains will pose a risk of flash flooding along portions of the

northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the

next several days. For more information about the potential for

heavy rain and flooding, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service office and the Weather Prediction Center.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.