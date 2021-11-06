Low Pressure exits as sunshine returns tomorrow! – Check out the forecast.

Low pressure was just far enough off the coast to give us all these nice clouds and chilly temperatures, but very little in the way of rain! Ugh! The good news…the Low will move off to our Northeast tonight through Sunday and we’ll see tons of sun by Sunday afternoon and warmer temperatures! High pressure will move in Sunday and stay with us for much of early next week. It will be chilly on Monday morning with Lows in the 30s. We’ll see middle 70s by Tuesday. Or next chance of rain moves in by Friday.

P.S. Turn your clocks back one hour before going to be as Eastern Standard Time returns.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 44

Sunday: Morning clouds then sunshine by midday. Warmer. High: 67

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Low: 38

Monday: Sunny and nice! High : 72