Lovely Monday Evening. Warm Temps & Rain on the Way

As of 5PM Monday- It’s been a beautiful Valentine’s Day! We had sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We had some gusty winds up to 20 mph but they are starting to calm down. Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the low 40s, so be sure to bring a jacket if you’re headed out to dinner.

Temperatures will rise each day this week, nearing 80 degrees! There will be isolated showers and cloudy conditions Wednesday, and a cold front is headed our way Thursday. Strong storms are possible along with heavy rain, but it is too early to call for an alert day. The rain will linger into Friday morning, and skies will remain cloudy through early Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend, back into the 60s.