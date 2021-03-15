Look for storms the next few days, Vipir Alert Day Thursday. – What to expect, check here.

A series of fronts and disturbances will move through the CSRA the next few days. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with a strong cold front here by Thursday. It’s that front that will give us the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, a Vipir Alert Day is posted for Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit funky the next several days as it will be cooler in the Northern CSRA (50s to 60s) and warmer in the Southern CSRA, generally in the 70s. This will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay with us on line, on air and with the Vipir 6 Weather App.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 68 Rain chance: 70%
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 Rain chance: 50%
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 74 Rain chance: 60%
Vipir Alert Day Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some will be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. High: 78 Rain chance: 80%