We’ll get back to a more typical summer pattern with sunshine early in the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through early evening. It will continue muggy (of course) with Highs in the lower 90s.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. Low: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 30%

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog in places. Low: 72

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 92 Rain chance: 30%