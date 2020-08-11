Look for more afternoon/evening storms this week.

We’ve seen our fair share of afternoon thunderstorms the last several weeks and this trend will continue. We are locked into an unsettled pattern this week of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

If you have outdoor plans, be sure to get everything done before 1PM, because after that time, all bets are off as we’ll see numerous showers and storms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Fair, with patchy fog in some areas. Low 73

Tuesday: Partly sunny early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through evening. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. High 93 Rain chance 50%

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 10PM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 73. Rain chance 50%

Wednesday: Partly sunny early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through evening. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. High 93 Rain chance 50%