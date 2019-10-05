Live VIPIR Forecast October 5, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 45 million people across 14 Southern states are now in the midst of what’s being called a “flash drought” that’s cracking farm soil, drying up ponds and raising the risk of wildfires, scientists said Thursday.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday shows extreme drought conditions in parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and the Florida panhandle. Lesser drought conditions also have expanded in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.