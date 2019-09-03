Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/3/19 AM

At 1100 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 78.5 West. About 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is stationary just north of Grand Bahama Island. A slow northwestward motion is expected to occur early Tuesday. A turn toward the north is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward Wednesday is calling for partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast... Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven Counties could see 1" to 3" of rainfall and tropical force winds.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.