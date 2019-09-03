Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/3/19 AM

We’re still tracking Hurricane Dorian and its future impacts on the region, but today looks to have nice summer weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. It may be a bit humid on top of the heat, so make sure you stay hydrated and cool. Dorian will finally make its way northward today. The track is starting to look further off the Georgia coast but could come pretty close to South Carolina. In our region, we could see increased winds and scattered showers, especially in our eastern counties. The path still isn’t 100%, so stay tuned to WJBF for updates. The rest of the week looks clear and warm as we move through the weekend after Dorian passes.