Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/28/19 PM

Extended summer continues despite the calendar officially flipping over to Fall. Instead of highs in the low 80s, we made it to the mid-90s today, only a couple of degrees off the record. We don’t have any relief in sight as temperatures are expected to be extremely hot for this time of year throughout the rest of the week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values possibly pushing near triple digits. Along the way, you’ll mostly see sunny skies except for a possible shower on Monday afternoon. Looking to the very end of the week, we might see a dip in temperatures to the mid 80s, though that would still be a few degrees above average. At this point, I think we’ll take what we can get.