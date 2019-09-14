Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/14/19 PM

Saturday started with some clouds before making way to sunshine during the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with warm temperatures and some humidity. The next few days stay a little above average with highs in the low 90s, but shouldn’t be as extreme as last week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies as well. While we’re watching the tropics as Tropical Storm Humberto gets close to the East Coast, it’s forecasted to turn out into the Atlantic with little to no effect for the CSRA. The second half of the week finally sees our highs near average in the upper 80s with sunny skies. Make sure you take some time outside to enjoy it, especially since there may be a dip in humidity as well.