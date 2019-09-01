Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/1/19

As we move through the holiday weekend, our eyes are on both the CSRA and the tropics. Here at home, we’re looking at partly sunny skies for your Sunday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon as highs get near 90. Moving into Labor Day, expect partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. The rest of the week’s forecast depends completely on Hurricane Dorian. Right now, models are showing the hurricane staying off the coast and curving into the Atlantic. If that’s the case, it will block most moisture from our area and keep up pretty sunny throughout the week as highs stay near 90. If Dorian were to track further to the west, it could bring rain to our region by midweek. You’ll want to stay tuned to WJBF for updates.