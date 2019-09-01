Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 9/1/19

The latest from the National Hurricane Center... At 1100 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 75.1 West. About 310 miles east of West Palm Beach Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph and a slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday. The current track has the center of Hurricane Dorian remaining just off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.