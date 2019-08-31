Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/31/19

We’ve settled into a typical summer pattern in the CSRA. Expect highs to get to around 90 today with partly sunny skies and a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Sunday sees similar weather with highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday see lower rain chances as highs bump back up to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances pick back up, probably due to the outer edges of Hurricane Dorian, on Wednesday and Thursday as highs hit the upper 80s. As far as Dorian goes, we’re still looking at an uncertain track. While landfall in Florida is still possible, models are starting to curve its path to the north right before the Florida coast. If that holds, we could avoid major damage for any one location as Dorian grazes the US. At the same time, any slight variance could push Dorian inland anywhere along the coast, including GA and SC, so you’ll want to stay tuned to WJBF throughout the next week for updates.