Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/25/19 PM

Temperature-wise, it was a great August day with highs maxing out in the mid 80s and low humidity. We avoided rainfall today as well, so if you could live with some clouds, it was a great day to be outside. That trend continues tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. Rain chances pick up on Tuesday with showers and storms likely. Our typical summer heat returns for Wednesday and lasts through the end of the week as highs reach the low 90s with humidity to go with it. Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will feature partly sunny skies and very low rain chances. We’re back to scattered showers and storms as we move into next weekend.