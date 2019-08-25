Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/25/19 PM

We have a stray shower or two in the CSRA tonight, but overall, it should be a pretty nice evening. Expect muggy conditions overnight as clouds set in. The next few days should be abnormally cool. Expect highs in the mid 80s with plenty of clouds. While rain chances will be low for Sunday and Monday, expect showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday. If you're hoping this is a sign of fall, think again. We're back to typical summer weather with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms for the second half of the week.

We're also tracking multiple storms in the tropics. September is peak hurricane season and the tropics are starting to ramp up. We have Tropical Storm Dorian out in the Atlantic heading toward the Caribbean, where it could become a hurricane. It's still too far away to know if it will have impact on our area, but we'll keep you update over the next week or two. Off our coast, there's a 90% chance we get our next storm, which could become Erin. While it's expected to form off the Carolina coast, it's predicted to travel out into the Atlantic and not make landfall in the US. It's major impacts will be choppy surf and rip currents at the beach.