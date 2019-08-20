Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/20/19 PM

We're finally settling back into a normal summer pattern without the extreme heat. That doesn't mean it won't be hot as we'll sit in summer weather for quite a while. Expect highs to slide back and forth between the upper 80s and low 90s all week. While that won't break any records, it can still be dangerous, especially with high humidity, so make sure you're still taking plenty of heat safety precautions. We'll also see plenty of chances for rain this week, especially during afternoon and evening hours. As a stationary front sits over the top of the region, expect the warm afternoon air to trigger plenty of showers and storms. You'll want to keep an umbrella with you all week.