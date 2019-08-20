Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/20/19 PM

It’s been a very wet 24 hours with plenty of rainfall and quite a lightning show last night. We may see a few more scattered showers this evening as conditions remain very muggy. The next few days look to fall into the classic summer pattern of low to mid 90s for highs and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Clouds and rain chances will increase heading into the weekend, so outdoor activities might need to be postponed. Expect showers and storms as highs start falling from the low 90s to the mid 80s. Humidity will remain high, so drink plenty of water.