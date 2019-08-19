Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/19/19 PM

It's a hot and humid afternoon in the CSRA and we're seeing a few showers and storms pop up across the region. Expect a few more before skies clear heading into the overnight hours. As we move through the week, high temperatures will settle into the low 90s with lows hovering around 70 or so. There will be plenty of humidity to go along with it, so drink plenty of water. As we return to normal temperatures for this time of year, we'll also return to a normal rain pattern. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. You'll need to keep the water bottle and umbrella close this week.