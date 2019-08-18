Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/18/19 PM

We've dropped from the extreme heat down to the normal sweltering heat we'd expect for the summer time. Expect warm, muggy conditions throughout the upcoming 7 days. Sunday will likely be the warmest in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of a shower or storm. As we move into the work week, our highs will fall slightly into the low 90s and stay there through next weekend. We'll also see an increase in rain chances as scattered showers and storms pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, with some days seeing greater chances than others. Be sure to stay as cool as possible and keep your umbrella close by.