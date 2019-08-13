Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/13/19 PM

It was another blazing hot day in the CSRA so we hope you found a way to stay cool. Expect muggy conditions through the overnight with an isolated shower or two. Tomorrow will be another very hot day with highs in the upper 90s, possibly touching 100. Please make sure you have a place to stay cool while drinking plenty of water. By the afternoon, you’ll need an umbrella nearby as scattered showers and storms pop up and last into the overnight. Temperatures will take a slight dip going toward the weekend as highs fall to the low to mid 90s, thanks to a front parking over the top of the region. Expect that front to also bring more chances for rain as storms fire up along that line, especially during the afternoon hours.