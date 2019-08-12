Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/12/19 PM

It’s hard to escape the heat and humidity here in the south. We hope you found a way to stay cool as heat index values once again touched the triple digits. As we head into the evening, it will still be muggy with a few pop up showers around the region. The next couple days will still be blazing hot, with highs in the upper 90s, possibly touching 100 at the hottest part of the day. While any rain will be spotty tomorrow, better chances will arrive on Wednesday. Expect showers and storms as we finish off our week and we’ll continue to see the scattered variety into the weekend. Temperatures will cool off slightly into the low 90s as a weak summer front pushes through.