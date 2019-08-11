Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/11/19 PM

A blazing hot day in the CSRA with some highs reaching triple digits. Heat index values this afternoon soared near 110, so we hope you found a good way to keep cool. The heat will last into the work week with highs in the upper 90s through Wednesday. We'll cool off a bit with some rain as our highs drop to around 90 for the second half of the week. We had a few thunderstorms this afternoon but will see more sunshine than rain the next few days. Expect scattered showers and storms to pick back up on Tuesday before rain becomes more likely during the afternoons for the second half of the week. Keep cool out there and don't forget your umbrella.