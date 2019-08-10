Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 8/10/19 PM

There are 85 large wildfires burning in the U.S. on Friday morning, most of them in the western states from New Mexico to Washington.

Several new fires have ignited in California, including one in Lake County that prompted mandatory evacuations for residents living in the area. Also, in Lassen County, California, three wildfires started in the last two days, according to Cal Fire. The biggest fire is approaching 1,000 acres and threatening structures.