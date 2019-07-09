Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/9/19 AM

We’re gearing up for another hot day as humidity continues to stay high. Expect highs in the low 90s with heat index values getting near 105 as dewpoints continue to increase that value. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool out there. We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the day as showers and storms become more likely during the afternoon. You’ll want to keep your eye on the radar if you have afternoon plans. The rest of the week sees more highs in the low 90s with plenty of humidity, so the sweltering summer conditions aren’t going anywhere. We’ll also continue to see afternoon showers and storms, which is typical for this time of year. We’re still tracking the tropics as the development of our next named storm, Barry, looks to be imminent for later this week in the Gulf of Mexico. We’re not sure on any path yet, so stay tuned to WJBF for updates.