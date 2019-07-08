Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/8 AM

It’s a muggy morning across the CSRA and we expect some serious heat and humidity this afternoon. With highs reaching the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, our heat index values could top 105 F this afternoon. That means you need to take the heat very seriously by staying hydrated and making sure you keep yourself cool. On top of all the heat, expect some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll have a slight dip in temperatures through the rest of the week, with highs sitting in the low 90s. At the same time, we’ll have an increase in rain chances, with some days seeing more than just afternoon showers and storms. This is definitely a week you’ll want to have the umbrella handy. We’re also well into hurricane season even though the tropics have been quiet so far. Our eyes will be on the gulf later this week as a low pressure system could develop into something bigger. Models show the potential for a tropical storm, though it’s still far to early to tell anything about intensity or track. We’ll keep you updated on any potential impacts to the CSRA throughout the week.