Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/28/19 PM

It was another relatively nice summer day in the CSRA. Despite the heat, humidity once again stayed low, which makes things feel so much nicer. Tonight, expect comfortable conditions with mostly clear skies. The next few days sees highs stay in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Low humidity will keep things relatively comfortable for summer, so make sure you take some time outside in the cooler parts of the day. Otherwise, keep drinking plenty of water. The second half of the week sees the return of moisture, which means increased humidity and chances for rain. Expect scattered showers and storms as we head into next weekend.