We’ve had a relatively pleasant stretch of summer weather. That continues over the next few days with highs near normal in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Expect a bit of a warm up by mid week with highs in the mid 90s with more sunshine. The second half of the week sees highs back to the low 90s but also the increase in rain chances. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms to go along with partly sunny skies as we head into next weekend.