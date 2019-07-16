Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/16/19 PM

Some serious summer heat has set in so we hope you're finding ways of staying cool. We reached the upper 90s today and we will stay warm through the evening. Expect a few isolated showers and storms to go along with the heat. Expect more soaring highs the next couple days as we top out in the upper 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday with triple digits possible. We'll also have partly sunny skies and a small chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon. The rest of the week settles into the mid 90s for highs with plenty of humidity to go with it. You'll just have to keep finding ways to stay cool. We'll also get back to our typical scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.