Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/16/19 PM

The heat is on. After pushing close to triple digits again today, we’ll be back at it tomorrow as high temperatures climb to the upper 90s with partly sunny skies. During the afternoon and evening, we could have a few spotty showers or storms, but we’ll mainly be dealing with the heat and humidity. The rest of the week won’t be much cooler. Highs will sit in the mid to upper 90s all week with heat index values likely getting above 100 F. Make sure you drinking plenty of water and finding breaks in the shade or with some A/C. Expect scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours throughout this stretch, with a little better chance for rain coming Thursday as a weak front pushes through the region.