Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/15/19 PM

It's another hot and humid day. That may not be breaking news but we still want to remind you to stay cool out there. Barry is now a Tropical Depression off to our west and won't have any impacts on the CSRA as it brings more flooding rains along the Mississippi River. Over the next few days, we'll see a lot more heat with very small chances of isolated showers or storms. As highs climb into the mid to upper 90s, expect heat index values to hit the triple digits. You'll want to make sure you're staying hydrated and finding as much A/C as possible. The second half of the week sees some more scattered afternoon showers and storms to go along with all the heat.