Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/14/19 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6 Weekend Anchor Renetta DuBose traveled to New Orleans with her sisters in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and just one day into their time there, they learned due to Barry the 54th National Convention would need to close early. Her flight was canceled too for Saturday night.

Many of them braved the long airport lines and made it home. Some even drove. But for a lot of Deltas, including some in the Augusta/Aiken area in fact, are riding it out.

“We came with only what we had on our back,” Robert Burton told DuBose outside of a downtown New Orleans hotel. “All that there is replaceable. Life is not.”

Blowing rain. High winds. And constant New Orleans area news coverage. Hurricane Barry made landfall Saturday in Louisiana impacting southern areas overtopping levees, shutting off power and pushing people to higher, safer ground.

Burton said he left home with family.