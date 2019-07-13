Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/13/19

As Barry makes landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, we’re watching a few showers and storms pop up across the CSRA as conditions stay pretty hot and humid. We’ll see almost no impacts from Barry in our region as it dumps heavy rain well to our west and then moves northward as it weakens. We’ll actually see decreased rain chances as Barry pulls off a bunch of moisture and blocks some weather patterns, so expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies through the middle of the week with a slightly lower chance of afternoon showers and storms. They’ll be back per usual by the second half of the week. Expect temperatures to stay hot as highs sit in the 90s with plenty of humidity, so stay cool out there.