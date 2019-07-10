Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 7/10/19 AM

Expect a cloudy morning to start your day filled with plenty of humidity. As we progress into the afternoon, highs will stop around 90. While we may get some sun peaking through later in the day, we’ll also see showers and thunderstorms scattered through the region. As we progress through the rest of the week and into the weekend, we’ll see more summer weather with temps around 90 in the afternoon, 70s in the morning, and scattered showers and storms in the second half of the day. Models have backed off rain chances for Sunday through Tuesday, though we can’t rule out a stray shower or two. We’re still tracking conditions in the tropics as a system is likely to develop soon. The National Hurricane Center gives a 90% chance of Barry forming in the next 48 hours. While it will take shape relatively close by, models are currently pushing it further to the west toward Louisiana and Texas. It’s still too early to be confident with a track, so stay tuned to WJBF for updates.