Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/30/19 PM

It’s hot. It’s only going to get hotter.
It’s not like that should be a surprise in the South during the summer, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still a struggle out there. Expect highs to increase with plenty of sunshine over the next few days. Temps could touch the triple digits for Tuesday and Wednesday. We won’t cool off too much through the second half of the week as highs only fall into the mid 90s. With so many people outside for the holiday week, make sure you stock up on water and take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade. By Thursday, scattered showers and storms will begin popping up during the afternoons and that pattern will stretch through the weekend. Make sure you don’t get stuck outside during any festivities if storms roll through your area.