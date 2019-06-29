Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/29/19 PM

It’s another hot summer afternoon in CSRA with more heat to come. After a few isolated storms this evening, expect plenty of sunshine for the next few days as temperatures skyrocket. Sunday and Monday will see mid to upper 90s before we hit triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll still be in the mid to upper 90s as we move into the long holiday weekend. With so much heat this week and so many people spending time outside, it’s especially important to remember all our heat safety tips about staying hydrated, taking cooling breaks, not leaving kids or pets in the car, and checking on the elderly. We’ll have all that sunshine to start the week, but we’ll see some scattered storms during the second half. That could also pose safety issues and could impact some firework displays. Make sure you’re keeping an eye on the weather and have a way to be notified of incoming storms if you plan to be outside, either with a weather radio or the WJBF Live VIPIR 6 Weather App that gives notifications.