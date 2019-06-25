Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/25/19 PM

No showers or storms today…just the heat. We hit the 90s again with mostly sunny skies, so we hope you managed to stay cool out there. Overnight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows bottoming out in the mid 60s by morning. Tomorrow will look a lot like today with highs in the low to mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. Thursday sees a few more clouds with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon hours, though most people should just see that mix of sun and clouds. Over the weekend, expect partly sunny skies with scattered evening storms and highs in the low 90s, which is basically your classic summer set-up. As we start our work week, we could see less rain and more heat as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s.