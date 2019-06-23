Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/23/19 PM

It’s another stormy evening in the CSRA as a sunny day has made way for some thunderstorms. We’ve mostly avoided severe weather but heavy rain and lightning still an issue tonight. Expect this to last for a few hours before clearing out overnight. Tomorrow, we’re back to sunshine but expect temperatures to skyrocket into the upper 90s. With heat index values expected to top 100, please remember all the heat safety tips including drinking water and taking breaks in the shade or A/C. We could see a few showers or storms overnight from Monday into Tuesday, but expect more hot weather on Tuesday during the day with plenty more sunshine. By midweek, we’ll be back to the low 90s but we’ll also return to scattered afternoon storms. We’ll stick to that pattern through the weekend, which is typical for this time of year.