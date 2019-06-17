Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/17/19 PM

The heat is picking up in the CSRA. Temperatures have jumped into the 90s with humidity also on the increase. Expect those hot conditions throughout the week as we start to set up for another very hot pattern. As highs climb from the low 90s to the mid 90s by next weekend, we’ll rain chances increase into the middle of the week. While we’ll see a few showers tonight in isolated places, we’ll have scattered showers and storms for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Friday and Saturday see mostly sunny skies without the rain chances. Sunday might see a few storms but we’re back to sunshine and heat for Monday.