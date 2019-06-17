Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/17/19 PM

Happy Father's Day! It was a great day to appreciate dad outside as long as you found a way to keep yourself cool. We avoided the rain and just saw some clouds to go along with blue skies and warm temperatures. Tomorrow, expect the heat to keep coming as a few more clouds roll in along with a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. We'll have scattered showers and storms through most of the work week as highs stay in the low 90s and lows sit around 70. The best chance for rain will come on Thursday. We'll clear out a bit more heading into the weekend. Temps will stay the same but we should see mostly sunny skies for Friday and Sunday with a slight chance for a little rain on Saturday.