Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/15/19 PM

We’re finally settling into normal for the CSRA as far as early summer weather goes. After a scorching end of May and a couple chilly, rainy days last week, we’re sitting around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Expect that to continue on Father’s Day, so all your plans should be good to go as long as you have a place to cool down after time outside. Monday should be more of the same with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Expect afternoon showers and storms for the rest of the week as highs sit in the low 90s with lows around 70. That means you’ll have plenty of sun and heat, but you may need the umbrella a few times so keep it close by.