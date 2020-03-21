Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 3/21/20 PM

It’s been a warm March with plenty of above-average temperatures and that looks to continue. After a brief cool off for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s to go along with clouds and showers, we start another big climb toward more heat. We’ll continue with rain and clouds for the first half of the week, so if you go out, you’ll likely need an umbrella close by. Our highs get to the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon as clouds and rain leave. Sunshine sets in for the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.