Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 2/29/20 PM

We made the most of our extra day in 2020 with clear skies and cool temperatures. It’s going to get pretty frosty as we move into the overnight with lows in the mid 20s and clear skies. Make sure you’re not forgetting to keep yourself, your family, and your pets warm. After a sunny Sunday, expect clouds to build in on Monday as highs get near 70 and we might see a stray shower to the north. We settle in for another stretch of rain on Tuesday and that lasts through Thursday morning with on and off showers. Temperatures will be pretty warm along with the rain as highs get into the mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. We’ll clear out heading into the weekend with highs falling back into the 60s.