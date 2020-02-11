Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 2/11/20 PM

It’s warm and cloudy for February across the CSRA. Expect a few scattered showers this evening as temperatures stay elevated. Tomorrow, we’ll have continued clouds with spotty rain as highs sit in the low 70s. Thursday sees the passage of a cold front, which means showers and thunderstorms are likely, so plan your day accordingly. We’ll clear out and cool off for the weekend with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. We’ll start the climb upward on temperatures by Sunday back into the 60s with more clouds and scattered showers lasting into the workweek.