Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 2/11/20 PM

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.