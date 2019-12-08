Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/8/19 PM

It was a nice day to be outside across the CSRA so we hope you took some time to enjoy it. Comfortable temperatures will continue tomorrow with a high around 70 with cloudy skies. Expect unusually warm conditions ahead of the next cold front on Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 70s with showers likely, especially later in the day. Wednesday will see some lingering rain in the morning as the front moves out and temperatures will hover in the 50s before a bit of a drop. Expect a high around 50 with partly sunny skies on Thursday and that temperatures trend continuing into Friday with rain more likely as we start the weekend. Those showers will last from Friday into Saturday as highs bump into the 60s. Sunshine looks to return next Sunday.